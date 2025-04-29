Trump trade war dominates BRICS meeting in Brazil

RUSSIAN CEASEFIRE

The meeting comes at the start of what the United States has called a "critical week" for talks on ending the Ukraine war.



Trump appeared to turn against Putin at the weekend after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Pope Francis's funeral, saying he felt the Russian leader was "just tapping me along".



Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by announcing a three-day ceasefire from May 8-10.



The White House, however, suggested the pause was not sufficient, saying Trump had "made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire first."



At the same time the US president has been piling pressure on Kyiv to give up hopes of reclaiming Russian-annexed Crimea.



A BRICS challenge to the hegemony of the dollar is expected to feature high on the agenda.