Trump Treasury pick Bessent backs Fed independence, dollar, sanctions on Russian oil

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Thursday (Jan 16) that the dollar should remain the world's reserve currency, the Federal Reserve should stay independent, and that he is ready to impose tougher sanctions on Russia's oil sector.

Bessent, testifying at a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing, underscored an urgent need to extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts due to expire at the end of this year, to avoid a US$4 trillion tax hike that could crush the US economy.

"If we do not renew and extend, then we will be facing an economic calamity," Bessent said. "We will see a gigantic middle-class tax increase."

Bessent, a hedge fund manager and founder of Key Square Capital Management, voiced support for Trump's plans to impose steep tariffs, saying they would combat unfair trade practices, raise revenues and increase US negotiating leverage, including on non-trade issues.