Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal or face 100% tariffs

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump told Russia on Monday (Jul 14) to end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kyiv via NATO.

Trump said he was "very, very unhappy" with President Vladimir Putin, underlining his insistence that his patience had finally snapped with the Russian leader's refusal to end his three-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

"We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 per cent," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Republican added that they would be "secondary tariffs" that target Russia's remaining trade partners - seeking to cripple Moscow's ability to survive already sweeping Western sanctions.