Trump, Ukraine propel EU and UK towards defence pact

BRUSSELS: The European Union and Britain look set to seal a defence pact at a landmark summit this month as worries about United States President Donald Trump and the war in Ukraine spur them beyond the wrangles of Brexit.

Multiple EU diplomats and officials told AFP the signs are positive that a security agreement will be inked when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets EU chiefs in London on May 19.

The "security and defence partnership" is billed as an important first step in Starmer's much-vaunted push to reset ties after the years of bad blood caused by the UK leaving the bloc.

The move is aimed at opening the door to closer cooperation as both the EU and Britain race to rearm in the face of the menace from Russia and fears Trump will no longer help protect Europe.

That should mean more regular security talks, Britain considering joining EU military missions and the potential for London to fully tap into a 150-billion-euro defence fund being set up by the bloc.

But the deal is expected to leave much of the detail to be filled in later, for instance, requiring a further agreement on giving the UK and its defence industry unfettered access to the EU programmes.

"It is a pre-condition for more serious stuff," said one EU diplomat, talking like others on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.