Trump eyes busy week of meetings as UN General Assembly gathers

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's two days attending the United Nations General Assembly will include a series of bilateral meetings and events with notable political figures such as the leaders of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Nearly 130 heads of state are meeting in New York as the post-World War Two order comes under strain and with the UN itself struggling to remain relevant while weathering ‌attacks from Trump, who has long expressed disdain for the institution and has slashed US funding for many of its agencies.

Trump is expected to arrive in New York on Monday afternoon for "political events" at Trump Tower that evening, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told reporters on Friday.

On Tuesday morning, Trump will address the UN General Assembly.

"The president will highlight how he has and his administration have confronted complex problems head-on around the world," Waltz said.

"He will touch on the importance of ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon."

IRAN CONFLICT LOOMS OVER MEETINGS

Hanging over Trump's meetings will be the US-Israeli war with Iran, now more than six months old with no immediate end in sight and at risk of expanding as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants attack Saudi Arabia and threaten a crucial shipping route.

The conflict with Iran will likely be discussed when Trump participates in a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders.

He will then hold a reception for the council, during which he is set to have his first in-person meeting with Delcy Rodriguez, the interim president of Venezuela backed by Washington after the US military ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.