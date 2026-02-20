US pays about US$160 million of the nearly US$4 billion it owes the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS: The United States has paid about US$160 million of the nearly US$4 billion it owes the United Nations, the UN said Thursday (Feb 19), and President Donald Trump promised more money to the financially strapped world organisation.

The Trump administration’s payment last week is earmarked for the UN’s regular operating budget, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told The Associated Press.

The UN has said the United States owes US$2.196 billion to its regular budget, including US$767 million for this year, as well as US$1.8 billion to a separate budget for the far-flung UN peacekeeping operations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned late last month that the world body faces “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues, a message clearly directed at the United States.

He said in a letter to all member nations that cash for the regular budget could run out by July, which could dramatically affect UN operations.

UN officials have said 95 per cent of the overdue payments to the UN’s regular budget is from the United States.

The disclosure of the US payment came as Trump convened the first meeting of the Board of Peace, a new initiative initially meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire but whose wider ambitions under Trump many see as an attempt to rival the UN Security Council’s role in preventing and ending conflict around the world.

Trump has said the United Nations has not lived up to its potential and has withdrawn the US from UN organisations, including the World Health Organisation and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others.