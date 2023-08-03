Trump unbowed after indictment for bid to steal 2020 election

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump spun his latest indictments into a 2024 campaign pitch on Wednesday (Aug 2), but faced withering criticism from his former vice president who accused him of relying on "crackpot lawyers" for advice.

The twice-impeached Republican has remained defiant despite accumulating legal woes - including the extraordinary 45-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday, which argues that while still president he put the foundations of American democracy at risk by conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.

A key figure in the indictment was then-vice president Mike Pence, who provided prosecutors "contemporaneous notes" that he took documenting the efforts to reverse the poll outcome.

Pence, who is likely to be a star witness in any eventual trial, offered unyielding criticism on Wednesday of Trump for pressuring him to thwart the will of the voters by refusing to certify Joe Biden's election victory at the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day called for Pence to be hanged over his refusal.

"Anyone who asks someone else to put themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again," Pence, who is also running for the Republican nomination, told reporters in Indianapolis.

"I had no right to overturn the election and ... what the president maintained that day and frankly, has said over and over again over the last two and a half years, is completely false."

"Sadly the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers who kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear," Pence, whose refusal to do as Trump asked on Jan 6 forms a key part of the indictment, said.

Trump spent part of the morning playing golf at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club, according to CBS TV broadcast images.

He also vented online about the new indictments, the third time he has been criminally charged this year, keeping up his refrain that the election was rigged.