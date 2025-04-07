Trump's foreign aid cuts hinder Africa’s response to disease outbreaks

TRUMP'S USAID FREEZE

Uganda, for instance, is in the midst of its sixth outbreak of the Sudan virus disease, a severe and potentially fatal viral hemorrhagic fever belonging to the same family as Ebola.

Since the start of the year, there have been 12 confirmed cases with two fatalities.

But unlike previous outbreaks, Uganda currently has fewer resources compared with then. Labs are stretched thin, and health teams are struggling to cope.

“Many of us are very much aware that our partners are withdrawing, so partner funding is dwindling. The best message ever is prevention,” said Ugandan Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

“All of us must rise to the fact that we must prevent.”

In January, the US government under President Donald Trump announced a near-total freeze on United States Agency for International Development (USAID) programmes in a bid to slash overseas spending. The agency was established in 1961 to better coordinate foreign assistance.

Its impact was almost immediate on Africa, including its battle against hemorrhagic fevers.

In Tanzania, the Marburg virus, a severe and often fatal hemorrhagic fever, has killed 10 people.

Experts fear that viral outbreaks like this may emerge and spread at a time when US assistance and information-sharing are no longer accessible.

“What might start as a pandemic here can easily spread to other parts of the world – as we saw with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Moffat Nyirenda, professor of medicine at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“So, being too territorial in thinking of ‘only our country’ might look fine in the immediate terms but in the long term, it is potentially very risky.”