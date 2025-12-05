FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON: US authorities have arrested a man suspected of planting pipe bombs in Washington the night before the Jan 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, two officials briefed on the matter said on Thursday (Dec 4).

The FBI released a surveillance video, offered a US$500,000 reward and received hundreds of tips in a years-long search for the suspect they believe was involved in the incident that took place nearly five years ago.

The footage, from Jan 5, 2021, showed a person putting a bomb near a bench outside the Democratic National Committee building. The suspect placed another bomb at the Republican headquarters. Both sites are near the Capitol.

The suspect was in Virginia when he was arrested, according to a law enforcement official.