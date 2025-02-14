Trump unveils 'reciprocal tariffs' plan targeting friends and foes

INFLATION FEARS

Cost-of-living pressures were a key issue in the November election that saw Trump return to power, and the Republican has promised to swiftly reduce prices.



But economists caution that sweeping tariffs on US imports would likely boost inflation, not reduce it, in the near term and could weigh on growth eventually.



Trump acknowledged Thursday that US prices "could go up" due to tariffs, but he expressed confidence that they would ultimately ease.



Since taking office, Trump has announced a broad range of tariffs targeting some of the biggest US trading partners, arguing that they would help tackle unfair practices - and in some cases using the threats to influence policy.



The president has referred to tariffs as a way to raise revenue, remedy trade imbalances and pressure countries to act on US concerns.