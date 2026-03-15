Trump urges world powers to secure Strait of Hormuz

TRANSITION

US media raised the possibility of American troops on the ground in Iran, with the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reporting the Pentagon had dispatched the Japan-based amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region, along with around 2,500 Marines.



In Iran, the country's rulers appeared intent on showing they would survive the war and maintain control, despite their supreme leader Ali Khamenei, being killed on the opening day.



Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was named the new supreme leader, but has been absent from public view and is reportedly wounded.



Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's last shah, said on social media on Saturday that he was ready to lead a transition "as soon as the Islamic Republic falls".



But Iran's Revolutionary Guards have threatened a heavy crackdown on any anti-government protests. Thousands were killed during mass demonstrations in January, and a near-total internet blackout has been imposed since the war began.