Trump hails talks with Brazil's Lula despite earlier tensions

"PERSONAL RAPPORT"

Lula however headed to the meeting politically weakened after a series of defeats in the Brazilian Congress. He is tied with Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, in opinion polls ahead of the election.



The veteran leftist is seeking a fourth, non-consecutive term in office.



Oliver Stuenkel, an international relations professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo, told AFP that Lula will want to "strengthen the personal rapport with Trump" to reduce the risk of US interference in the elections, such as overt displays of support for Flavio.



Security is the main concern of Brazilian voters ahead of the vote, and combating organized crime was high on the agenda of the meeting with Trump.



Finance Minister Dario Durigan, part of the delegation, said Wednesday that Brazil wanted to expand cooperation in fighting cartels.



The two governments in April signed a deal to share information to combat arms and drug trafficking, such as X-ray data on containers traveling from the United States to Brazil.



Trump has made the fight against so-called "narcoterrorism" a priority of his second term, designating major cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and using it to justify the ouster of Maduro



Also up for discussion were Brazil's vast reserves of rare earth minerals - crucial for the production of high-tech goods - which Washington is scrambling to invest in.



The country holds the second-largest reserves of the critical elements in the world after China.



Late on Wednesday, Brazilian lawmakers advanced a bill that would incentivise mineral exploitation. It will next be debated in the senate.



Washington is also investigating Brazil for unfair trade practices, such as whether the country's free PIX electronic payment system is undermining the competitiveness of US companies.