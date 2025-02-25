Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs moving 'forward' on schedule

Trump's update came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier on Monday that talks with Washington to avoid the sweeping levies would continue this week.

She expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump, hinting at potential levies on Chinese goods to secure an agreement.

Sheinbaum also signaled that Mexico was open to an early review of its trade agreement with the US and Canada ahead of a 2026 deadline.

Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on Monday that "the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while".

Trump reiterated at his press conference with Macron that Washington is also seeking "reciprocity" with other countries.



He added: "If somebody charges us, we charge them."

Meanwhile, Macron called on Trump for "fair competition" in trade, noting that the American and European economies are deeply intertwined.

While Trump has placed emphasis on trade in goods, Macron pointed out that the US is a major exporter in digital products.

He urged for more investments on both sides.

Apart from blanket duties on major US trading partners Canada and Mexico, Trump has launched plans for "reciprocal tariffs" that would be tailored to each country, with details to come at a later time.

In an interview later on Monday with Fox News, Macron hit out at the Trump administration's pledges to impose tariffs on multiple fronts.

"Come on. You cannot have a trade war with China and Europe at the same time," Macron said, adding that he hoped he convinced Trump as much.

"The transatlantic relation is at a very important moment and the top priority is to work together very closely, to have a good, solid and sustainable peace in full transparency," he said.