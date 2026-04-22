Trump says the US will extend its ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Apr 21) the United States is extending its ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan’s request as he waits for a unified proposal from the Islamic Republic.

The announcement came as last-minute ceasefire talks between the US and Iran looked uncertain and a two-week truce was set to expire Wednesday.

Earlier, the White House put on hold Vice President JD Vance’s expected trip to Islamabad for a second round of talks as Tehran - at least for the time-being - has balked at further talks.

In a Truth Social post announcing the ceasefire extension, Trump also said the US military would continue it’s blockade of Iranian ports.

As last-minute ceasefire talks between the US and Iran looked uncertain, both countries warned that, without a deal, they were prepared to resume fighting.

Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, worked intensively late Tuesday to get both sides to agree to a second round of ceasefire talks, according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Iran’s state TV there has been “no final decision” on whether to attend because of “unacceptable actions" by the US, apparently referencing its recent blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

As Vance put on hold a return trip to Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for consultations about how to proceed, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations.

The official cautioned that Trump could change his mind on negotiating with Iran at any time, and declined to predict what would happen if the current ceasefire expires without another meeting. The official said Trump has options short of restarting airstrikes.