Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' Diego Garcia base as US mulls Iran attack

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, shifting his tone again, warned Britain on Wednesday (Feb 18) not to "give away" a key Indian Ocean base, saying it would be vital if the United States attacks Iran.



Trump, who is considering strikes on Iran's clerical state, spoke hours after the State Department again offered US support to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's deal to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.



Under the agreement, Britain would instead pay to lease the strategic joint US-UK base at Diego Garcia for a century.



"Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



"This land should not be taken away from the UK and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally," he wrote.



"We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the UK, but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!"



Trump's envoys on Tuesday held new negotiations with Iran, demanding that the clerical government - which last month killed thousands of people in a crackdown on mass demonstrations - agree to major concessions on concerns starting with its nuclear programme.