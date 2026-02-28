Trump 'not thrilled' with Iran but undecided on attack

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday (Feb 27) he was frustrated by Iran's position in talks but added he had not yet decided whether to carry out a threatened attack.



A day after the United States and Iran held talks in Geneva, Trump said that the cleric-run state was "not willing to give us what we have to have."



"We haven't made a final decision," he told reporters when asked about the use of force.



"We're not exactly happy with the way they negotiated. They cannot have nuclear weapons, and we're not thrilled with the way they're negotiating," Trump said.



"We want no nuclear weapons by Iran and they're not saying those golden words."



Iran has said repeatedly that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons and US intelligence has found no evidence that it has made a decision to do so.



But the United States and Israel, which carried out a major bombing campaign in Iran in June, are sceptical of the statements by Iran, which backs Palestinian militants Hamas.