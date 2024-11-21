Trump picks Matthew Whitaker as nominee for NATO ambassador: Statement

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump chose lawyer Matthew Whitaker on Wednesday (Nov 20) to be US ambassador to NATO, selecting a loyalist with little foreign policy experience for what may be one of the highest-profile ambassadorships during Trump's second administration.
US relations with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization were strained during Trump's first term, as the Republican president criticised NATO and accused European members of spending too little on defence.
On the campaign trail this year, Trump showed little sign of softening his posture, saying at one event in February that he would encourage Russia to invade NATO countries that had not spent sufficient funds to defend themselves.
Whitaker, who served as acting attorney general for three months during Trump's 2017-2021 term, has been actively involved with the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank that has been working to shape policy for Trump's second term.
Trump has offered few foreign policy specifics, but supporters say the force of his personality and his "peace through strength" approach will help bend foreign leaders to his will and calm what Republicans describe as a "world on fire" amid conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Whitaker's appointment is the latest example of Trump choosing loyalists rather than people with proven subject-matter expertise.
"I have full confidence in Matt's ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity, and unwavering Dedication," Trump said in a statement.
"I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World."