Stocks diverge, dollar down over Trump tariffs uncertainty

Bloomberg meanwhile reported that Indian trade officials would postpone a trip to the United States aimed at finalising their interim agreement.

Asian investors welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, which is seen as benefiting China and India, with tech firms the best performers.



Hong Kong's stock market closed up more than two per cent, with share prices of e-commerce titans Alibaba and JD.com surging more than three per cent.



Seoul hit another record high thanks to big advances for chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.



Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Manila also rose. Sydney dipped.



Elsewhere on Monday, oil prices rose amid concerns about a possible US strike on Iran after Trump warned "bad things happen", as he deployed warships, fighter jets and other military hardware to the Middle East.



"The panic-trade trinity of gold, oil and the VIX made a return to our screens today, all three rising as social media filled up with fresh updates on US deployments to the Middle East and reports emerging from all sides in the region," said Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG investment and trading platform.



The VIX, a measure of trading volatility, is often referred to as the fear gauge of the markets. It was up more than 15 per cent on Monday.