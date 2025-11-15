Trump officials hold meetings on Venezuela as military tensions rise

WASHINGTON: Senior Trump administration officials have held three meetings at the White House this week to discuss options for possible military operations in Venezuela, officials said on Friday (Nov 14), amid a growing US military presence in the Caribbean.

President Donald Trump has deployed F-35 aircraft, warships and a nuclear submarine to the region as part of a military buildup following two months of deadly strikes against boats off Venezuela. Earlier this week, the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group moved into the Latin America region - bringing with it more than 75 military aircraft and over 5,000 troops.

Trump suggested on Friday that a decision could come soon on whether or not to take military action against Venezuela, which the US president has accused of close ties to the illegal drug trade.

"I can't tell you what it would be but I sort of made up my mind" on Venezuela, he told reporters on Air Force One.

Four US officials and a source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the homeland security council meetings took place this week, with three of the officials confirming that one of those was on Friday.

The council advises the president on issues related to homeland security and would normally be chaired by Stephen Miller, Trump's homeland security adviser.

One of the officials said a small group met on Wednesday, followed on Thursday by a much larger meeting that included Vice President JD Vance, Miller, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, among others.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The source familiar with the matter said Trump attended the Thursday meeting in the Situation Room and was briefed on a number of options. Reuters could not determine what options were presented but Trump has previously dangled the possibility of land attacks on Venezuela.

He has also repeatedly said he is not pursuing regime change in Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has held office since 2013, has said that Trump is seeking to oust him from power.

Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to US$50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal groups.