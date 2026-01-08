Logo
Trump says US could have oversight of Venezuela for years
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan 3, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Jim Watson)

08 Jan 2026 05:24PM
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jan 8) he expected the United States to run Venezuela and tap into its oil reserves for years after toppling Nicolas Maduro.

Trump told the New York Times "only time will tell" how long the US would demand direct oversight of the South American country.

But when asked whether that meant three months, six months or a year, Trump told the paper: "I would say much longer."

The American leader's assertion of US dominance over oil-rich Venezuela comes despite its interim leader Delcy Rodriguez saying there is no foreign power governing Caracas.

US special forces snatched President Maduro and his wife on Saturday in a lightning raid and whisked them to New York to face trial on drug and weapons charges.

The Trump administration had since said it would dictate decisions to Venezuela's leaders and control the country's oil sales "indefinitely".

Source: AFP/dy

