Trump v 'Obamacare': US health costs set to soar for millions in 2026

WASHINGTON: Iowa farmer Aaron Lehman was already paying a hefty price for health insurance, but his premium is set to skyrocket in January when major government subsidies expire, after US President Donald Trump's Republican party declined to extend them.

That imminent change to the "Obamacare" health insurance programme means that Lehman, 58, a fifth-generation grain farmer in the US Midwest, may have to postpone improvements in his farm.

"My wife and I have been paying about US$500. We're anticipating to go to about US$1,300 a month," Lehman, who is president of the Iowa Farmers Union, told AFP. "It's more than double."

More than 20 million Americans from lower and middle-income brackets are facing a significant increase in the cost of their health insurance in 2026.

The hike comes as persistent inflation weighs on households and adds to political pressure on Trump, who had promised to bring down the cost of living when he took office nearly a year ago.

"It's pretty stressful for a lot of people," said Audrey Horn, a 60-year-old retiree from another Midwestern state, Nebraska, that Trump comfortably won in the 2024 presidential elections. She told AFP that her monthly increase will be US$300.

"Most Americans can't afford a bill of (an) extra 300 or whatever a month on top of, you know, their mortgage ... car insurance and groceries," she said.

DIPPING INTO SAVINGS

For their first payment in January, Horn and her husband will be tapping into some of her retirement savings. Her husband works for a small construction company where he is paid by the hour and doesn't get health insurance.

"Next year, we probably won't be going out to eat as much. We don't go out to eat as much anyway," Horn said, adding, "And I'm going to keep driving my old 2008 Honda for a few more years."

Created in 2010 under then President Barack Obama, so-called Obamacare allowed millions more people to access health coverage. The programme included financial aid, which was expanded and strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is this temporary boost that is now coming to an end.

This issue was at the heart of the budget standoff between Republicans and opposition Democrats in October and November that led to a 43-day shutdown of the federal government.