Vaccine makers raise concerns over US panel's shift away from hepatitis B shots for newborns

Vaccine makers expressed concern on Friday's decision (Dec 5) by a US advisory panel to scrap its long-standing recommendation that all infants receive a hepatitis B vaccine at birth, a shift that public health experts fear will undermine decades of public health advances.

Merck, whose Recombivax HB has been a staple of the US childhood immunisation programme, said it was "deeply concerned" by the decision of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP), warning it "puts infants at unnecessary risk of chronic infection, liver cancer and even death."

The company said the universal birth dose, which was instituted in 1991, has driven a 99 per cent drop in acute hepatitis B cases in children and young adults and argued there is no evidence that delaying it provides any benefit. Infectious disease experts, as well as organisations representing paediatricians, pharmacists and public health professionals decried the move.

Hepatitis B, which can spread from mother to child during birth, can cause severe liver disease and early death, and has no cure. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, the universal hepatitis B birth dose has prevented more than 500,000 childhood infections, cut infant cases by 95 per cent and averted an estimated 90,100 deaths.