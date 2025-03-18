Trump veers towards courts clash over migrant flights

US President Donald Trump barreled towards a showdown with the courts Monday (Mar 17) after his administration expelled alleged members of a Venezuelan gang under little-used, centuries-old wartime legislation.

WASHINGTON:

Trump, already pushing the law to its limits on several fronts, also claimed he had annulled pardons issued by Joe Biden, on the grounds that his Democratic predecessor supposedly used an autopen for his signature.

The Republican's moves to amass power in the executive have increasingly raised fears that he will defy the judiciary, upending or at least reinterpreting the constitutional balance of power in the United States.

A US federal judge ordered a hearing later Monday on whether the White House had deliberately ignored his orders by flying more than 200 people to El Salvador, where the Trump administration is paying the authorities to imprison the deportees.

The White House said the administration would win the case and denied that officials breached the law, saying the deportees had already left the United States when the judge made his order.

"This administration acted within the confines of the law," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing. "We are wholly confident that we are going to win this case in court."

Leavitt argued that the use of the obscure 1798 Alien Enemies Act was justified as Trump had declared members of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang as a foreign terrorist group.

The law was last used in World War II to intern tens of thousands of Japanese-Americans.