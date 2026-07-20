Trump visit causes logistical delays ahead of World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Fans, media members and employees faced lengthy lines to enter New York New Jersey Stadium ahead of Sunday's (Jul 19) FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, which was expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump.

In the 48 hours before the finale of the quadrennial tournament, FIFA sent emails to media members inviting them to arrive as early as six hours before kickoff and warning them of road closures that would take effect 150 minutes before kickoff.

Among media members and employees, the result appeared to be an early crunch to clear a security protocol that included inspection by Secret Service officers.

A Field Level Media reporter experienced a 90-minute wait between entering the line and clearing the initial security perimeter. Other media members who arrived earlier reported wait times of three hours or more.

Numerous media personnel were also denied entry at the security perimeter of the 80,000-capacity venue and sent to the stadium's accreditation centre.