Trump vows to end crime in 'most dangerous city' Chicago

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday (Sep 2) to quickly reduce crime in Chicago, calling it the “most dangerous city in the world” and hinting at sending federal troops into America’s third-largest city.
“I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to his deployment of National Guard reservists to the capital last month.
“Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far,” he said, citing weekend shootings that left 54 people wounded, including eight deaths.
“Chicago will be safe again, and soon,” he added, before posting in all caps: “CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!”
TROOP DEPLOYMENT CHALLENGED
Trump has repeatedly threatened to send thousands of US troops into Democratic strongholds such as Chicago and Baltimore, which he has branded high-crime zones overrun by undocumented immigrants.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, accused Trump of staging “an invasion” with troop deployments meant to bolster his anti-crime and anti-immigration agenda.
Thousands of National Guard troops and Marines were sent to Los Angeles in June to assist police during unrest tied to immigration sweeps, and to Washington in August. Trump has claimed those deployments improved safety.
But a federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Trump violated the law by using troops in Los Angeles for policing duties, barring the Pentagon from ordering reservists or Marines to carry out arrests, patrols or searches.
Judge Charles Breyer warned that Trump appeared intent on “creating a national police force with the President as its chief”. His injunction takes effect on Sep 12, leaving room for the Supreme Court to intervene.
RESISTANCE IN CHICAGO
Chicago’s Democratic mayor, Brandon Johnson, vowed to resist any intervention.
“No federal troops in the city of Chicago! No militarized force in the city of Chicago!” Johnson declared at a Labor Day rally.
“We’re going to take this fight across America, but we’ve got to defend the home front first.”
Protesters also marched through Chicago on Monday in a “Workers over Billionaires” rally, voicing opposition to Trump’s potential troop deployment.