Trump vows to end crime in 'most dangerous city' Chicago

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday (Sep 2) to quickly reduce crime in Chicago, calling it the “most dangerous city in the world” and hinting at sending federal troops into America’s third-largest city.

“I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to his deployment of National Guard reservists to the capital last month.

“Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far,” he said, citing weekend shootings that left 54 people wounded, including eight deaths.

“Chicago will be safe again, and soon,” he added, before posting in all caps: “CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!”