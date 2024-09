Trump vows to end Ukraine war as he meets with Zelenskyy

"It's an honour to have the president with us, and he's been through a lot," Trump said on Friday. "He's been through a tremendous amount, like probably nobody else, almost nobody else in history, if you really get right down to it, and we're going to have a discussion and see what we could come up with."Trump said that if he won the Nov 5 election he would immediately begin working toward a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, even though he would formally take office only in late January 2025.Zelenskyy, who is in the United States for the UN General Assembly, met on Thursday with Democratic President Joe Biden and Harris Over the weekend, Zelenskyy travelled to a munitions factory in Pennsylvania with that state's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, a Harris ally. The visit upset Trump's campaign and enraged some congressional Republicans who viewed the trip as a campaign stop, particularly as Pennsylvania is an important battleground state expected to decide the US election.As late as Thursday, people close to Trump and his campaign had said a meeting appeared extremely unlikely, though the former president changed his mind during Zelenskyy's stay in the country.