Trump vows to end Ukraine war as he meets with Zelenskyy

NEW YORK: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday (Sep 27) he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end their war, as he stood next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before their meeting in New York.



Speaking to reporters at Trump Tower, Zelenskyy said he wanted to discuss his "victory plan" for Ukraine with Trump during their first meeting since 2019. He said he was meeting both Trump and his Democratic rival in the Nov 5 election, Vice President Kamala Harris, because Ukraine needed strong US support in its continuing war with Russia.



Trump praised Zelenskyy but said he also had a solid relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"We have a very good relationship (with Zelenskyy), and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin," Trump said. "And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly," he added.



Zelenskyy and Trump stood alongside one another, with the Ukrainian president occasionally looking up at Trump during the latter's remarks to journalists.