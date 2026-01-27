Trump sends border czar, speaks to Minnesota governor





Minneapolis has been rocked by protests since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot dead intensive care unit nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, weeks after killing MINNEAPOLIS: US President Donald Trump sent his "border czar" to Minnesota and spoke to the state's governor Monday (Jan 26), in an apparent bid to ease tensions over the killing of a second person by immigration agents.Minneapolis has been rocked by protests since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot dead intensive care unit nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday, weeks after killing mother of three Renee Good



"I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump said on his Truth Social network.



The White House said Homan, Trump's point man for border security, would be "managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."



Trump's decision to send Homan could signal a fresh approach, as he reportedly favours a more targeted approach than the shock-and-awe immigration raids favoured by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.