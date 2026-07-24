Trump returns to White House press dinner after shooting chaos

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will return to the White House Correspondents' Dinner amid heightened security on Friday (Jul 24), three months after an alleged assassination attempt forced his chaotic evacuation from the event.

Defying threats from what he called "lunatics", Trump is set to give the speech he was prevented from delivering in April when gunshots were fired at the Washington Hilton and the black-tie dinner was called off.

California man Cole Allen, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to kill the president.

This time the US Secret Service is taking no chances, shutting down a swathe of Washington and throwing up a huge security cordon to ensure the White House dinner 2.0 passes off safely.

The venue has also been changed from the Hilton to the Waldorf Astoria, a former Trump hotel, meaning the gala will be much smaller and "more intimate", according to organisers.

While Trump had been expected to deliver a furious media-bashing speech at the original event, it remains to be seen what tone he will take at the rescheduled dinner.

"In April, President Trump promised to finish the job and plan another WHCA Dinner, and today, he will deliver on that promise," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP.

"We look forward to a great and fun evening celebrating 250 years of American greatness and a free press."

Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents Association which organises the dinner, said in June as she announced the re-do that "we will not allow an act of violence to have the last word".