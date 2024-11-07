Trump will face fewer speed bumps in Washington during his second term

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will face far fewer limits on his power when he is sworn in once more as US president in January, with allies in place across Washington to help him achieve his goals.

Trump returns to power as the head of a Republican Party that has been remade in his image over the last eight years and as the architect of a conservative-leaning judiciary that has helped to eliminate his legal perils.

Following his unexpected 2016 victory, Trump was viewed by suspicion by many Republican lawmakers and even members of his own administration - notably Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to join his scheme to overturn his election defeat on Jan 6, 2021.

Congressional Republicans who resisted him, such as former Representative Liz Cheney and the late Senator John McCain, have been replaced by lawmakers who sought his endorsement.

The Supreme Court, featuring three justices he appointed, has loosened the legal guardrails that have hemmed past presidents in, thanks to a blockbuster July decision that gives presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

And he'll be able to claim a broad mandate from the public as only the second Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win the popular vote. Nearly nine in 10 Republican voters view him favourably, according to a late October Reuters/Ispos poll.

Trump faces one possible constraint: Democrats could yet win control of the House, which would enable them to block his legislative agenda and launch investigations into his administration. But with dozens of races remaining to be called, Republicans have so far added to their narrow majority.