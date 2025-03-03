Trump will set exact levels for Mexico, Canada tariffs coming Tuesday, says US commerce chief

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday (Mar 2) that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Tuesday, but that President Donald Trump will determine whether to stick with the planned 25 per en level.



"That is a fluid situation," Lutnick told the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures.



"There are going to be tariffs on Tuesday on Mexico and Canada. Exactly what they are, we're going to leave that for the president and his team to negotiate."