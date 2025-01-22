Trump's US pullout order leaves WHO budget tightened

GENEVA: President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization on Monday (Jan 20) leaves the WHO facing a major blow to its budget.

Trump's move would deprive the UN health agency of a critical partner in tackling public health threats worldwide.

Trump attempted to quit the WHO during his first term but that move was reversed under former president Joe Biden before it could take effect.

Withdrawal from the WHO comes into force one year from notification being formally deposited with the UN.

Trump has meanwhile nominated vaccine sceptic and scathing WHO critic Robert F Kennedy as his health secretary.

The WHO on Tuesday said it regretted the withdrawal decision and hoped Washington would reconsider.