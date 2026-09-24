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Trump-Xi summit: Leaders meet at White House for high-stakes talks
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Trump-Xi summit: Leaders meet at White House for high-stakes talks

This is their second summit in four months, following Trump's state visit to Beijing in May.

Trump-Xi summit: Leaders meet at White House for high-stakes talks

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping participate in an arrival ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Sep 23, 2026. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

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24 Sep 2026 09:00PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2026 09:09PM)
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Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to the White House on Thursday (Sep 24) for talks with US President Donald Trump, on the second day of a state visit heavy on ceremony but also carrying high stakes for the world's two biggest economies.

It is their second summit in four months, following Trump's state visit to Beijing in May. Analysts say a sweeping deal is unlikely, with attention instead on whether the two sides can turn their pledge of "constructive strategic stability" into concrete measures for managing their rivalry.

Follow our live coverage as Trump hosts Xi at the White House.
 

Source: CNA/ac

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Xi Jinping Donald Trump us-china relations Trump-Xi summit
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