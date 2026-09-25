Trump praises US-China friendship, talks up White House ballroom during state dinner for China's Xi

WASHINGTON: A tech-heavy guest list, the fashion choices of those on it, who sat where and what was on the menu marked the softer - often and glitzier - details of diplomacy as Donald Trump threw a Thursday (Sep 24) night state dinner honouring China’s leader Xi Jinping.

The event featured a cavalcade of billionaires, Washington powerbrokers, business leaders and the type of festivities that most excite Trump, who has a reputation for revelling in hosting parties.

“President Xi and I both understand we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we’ve never gotten along better,” Trump said during his toast, adding that “together, we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations".

Trump has done his best to impress Xi during China's leader's during Xi's three-day visit to Washington, and praised their close personal relationship - even as he has decried top Democratic candidates as “communists” ahead of the November midterm elections.

Xi and Trump discussed tensions over Taiwan, trade and artificial intelligence during business hours - even as an ongoing, First Amendment fight over press access at the White House has unfolded.

But Trump publicly chose to focus on showing Xi his White House updates on Thursday afternoon, including letting him tour his Marine One presidential helicopter and a new helipad he built for it - before attention quickly turned to the flashy details of the swanky meal.