Trump's new press secretary looks close to exit after just one week

The kerfuffle is a distraction for 80-year-old Trump as he flies around the country trying to boost Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 congressional midterm elections, with polls predicting a drubbing.



Zacharia had described herself as a lawyer during television appearances and on social media, and listed herself as general counsel of a California-based conservative nonprofit.



But she acknowledged Thursday she had failed the bar exam, a prerequisite for practicing law in the United States.



On Thursday, she sat for an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, a close Trump ally, but he appeared dismissive of Zacharia.



He asked the press secretary, who graduated from law school at California's Pepperdine University in 2011, if she ever retook the bar exam. She replied: "I did not."



"It was never my intent to go into the practice of law," she said.



In another interview Thursday with pro-Trump outlet Real America's Voice, Zacharia said she had registered to take the bar exam but was "distracted and overwhelmed" by plans to move to China with her husband.



"The results are somewhat inconsequential because I knew I wouldn't need the bar in China," she said.



Zacharia said "many people in the field" had assured her that she could "label myself a lawyer," given her law degree.



In a further attempt at damage control, she gave a defensive interview Friday to Trump-friendly "Fox and Friends," saying "I'm being hired as White House press secretary and not White House counsel."