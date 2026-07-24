White House says Trump, Zelenskyy to meet in Washington next week

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday (Jul 28), a White House official said on Friday.

A Ukrainian source said Zelenskyy was interested in traveling to the United States but his team was waiting for official confirmation of Trump's schedule from the White House.

Representatives for Zelenskyy did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the planned meeting.

Earlier on Friday, right-wing activist and Trump ally Laura Loomer interviewed Zelenskyy and said he had told her he would likely be in the United States next week for a trip that would include a meeting with Trump.

Loomer, in a post on X, added that Zelenskyy said he would attend the funeral for US Senator Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month.

Graham was a major supporter of Ukraine, traveling there 10 times since the Russian invasion. He pushed for sanctions on Russia as well as US backing for Kyiv.