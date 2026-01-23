Zelenskyy, after Trump talks, says territorial issue still unsolved

DAVOS: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday (Jan 22) after talks with US President Donald Trump in Davos that the terms of security guarantees for Ukraine had been finalised, but that the vital issue of territory in its war with Russia remains unsolved.

In what he said was a positive sign of progress in long-running peace talks to end the four-year conflict, Zelenskyy said negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the US would hold trilateral meetings for the first time in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday.

He also said a deal was almost ready on economic recovery after the war with Russia, a key element of Kyiv-backed proposals to push back on an earlier US peace plan seen as heavily favouring Moscow.