Trump says Zelenskyy wants Democrats to win US election

Donald Trump said on Monday (Sep 24) that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted the Democrats to win the 2024 US election, in which the former president faces Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

The Republican presidential candidate's statement on the campaign trail contrasts with the line adopted by some of his allies, who have argued that Ukraine would welcome Trump back as only he - in their telling - has the acumen to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars," Trump said at a rally in western Pennsylvania. "He wants them to win this election so badly, but I would do differently - I will work out peace."

Harris' campaign, in an emailed statement, called out Trump for not having said he wants Ukraine to win the war.

"Vice President Harris understands that if America walks away from Ukraine, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe and our NATO allies," said Morgan Finkelstein, the national security spokesperson for Harris' campaign.

Zelenskyy's presidential office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump gave no details of his peace plan, beyond reiterating he would call Putin and Zelenskyy and urge them to work out an accord, should he win the Nov 5 election.

Zelenskyy, in the US to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, said on Monday decisive action by the United States now could hasten the end of Russia's war against Ukraine next year.

While Trump said last week that he would "probably" meet with Zelenskyy while he was in the country, no meeting has been set, according to people close to the former president.

