Trump's acting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief shutters headquarters, halts supervision

WASHINGTON: The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Washington headquarters will be closed for the coming week, according to a Sunday (Feb 9) internal email seen by Reuters, the latest escalation in the Trump administration's efforts to neutralise the government watchdog created after the 2008 financial crash.

Lightning changes in agency policy also come as workers denounce what they say is a glaring conflict of interest because representatives of billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have gained access to computer systems at an agency that would likely regulate one of his pending business ventures as well as its competitors.



The decision to shutter the Washington offices comes less than 24 hours after Russell Vought, President Donald Trump's newly installed acting CFPB chief, suspended all activities, including supervision of companies overseen by the agency, and said he would zero out CFPB funding for the coming fiscal quarter, according to a memo seen by Reuters and an announcement.



Vought, who on Thursday became head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, has granted DOGE members administrative-level access to all agency IT systems, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.