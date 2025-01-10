Trump's bid to halt hush money sentencing in US Supreme Court's hands

The Supreme Court could place an administrative pause on Trump's sentencing, which would give the nine justices additional time to consider his request to halt his case, or it could formally grant or deny his request. It is also possible the justices do not act before the sentencing.



The trial judge in Trump's case, Justice Juan Merchan, said last week he was not inclined to sentence the Republican president-elect to prison and would likely grant him unconditional discharge. This would place a guilty judgment on Trump's record, but would not impose custody, a fine or probation.



Trump in a Supreme Court filing made public on Wednesday asked for proceedings in the case to stop as he seeks an appeal to resolve questions of presidential immunity following the Supreme Court's ruling last July that granted former presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution for their official acts.



"This appeal will ultimately result in the dismissal of the District Attorney’s politically motivated prosecution that was flawed from the very beginning," Trump's lawyer John Sauer wrote in the filing.



Sauer is Trump's pick to serve as US solicitor general, the government's chief lawyer at the Supreme Court.