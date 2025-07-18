Trump's budget hacksaw leaves public broadcasting on precipice

NEW YORK: Hundreds of television and radio stations across the United States risk seeing their resources evaporate, after President Donald Trump prevailed on Friday (Jul 18) in scrapping federal funding for public broadcasting.

The cuts follow Trump's accusations of ideological bias and will deal a bitter blow to information dissemination nationwide, including rural areas with limited news resources.

At the Republican president's urging, lawmakers along party lines approved the clawback of US$1.1 billion in funding already allocated by Congress over the next two years to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Created in 1967 by President Lyndon Johnson, the non-profit CPB finances a minority share of the budgets of national radio and television mainstays NPR and PBS.

But the unprecedented rescission will also critically impact some 1,500 local radio and TV stations, from the East Coast to Alaska, that air part of the public broadcasters' content.

"Without federal funding, many local public radio and television stations will be forced to shut down," warned CPB president Patricia Harrison.