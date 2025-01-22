Trump's climate retreat will have 'significant impact' on COP30

BRASILIA: Brazil warned Tuesday (Jan 21) that US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement would have a major impact on COP30 talks to be held in the Amazon in November.

The annual UN climate talks are taking place for the first time in the Amazon rainforest as global temperatures smash heat records and political distrust grows over climate action.

As he took office on Monday, Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 Paris accord adopted by 195 parties to curb greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

"We are all still analyzing President Trump's decisions, but there is no doubt that it will have a significant impact on the preparation of the COP," newly appointed COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago told journalists.

"The US is an essential player because it is not only the largest economy, but also one of the largest emitters, and also one of the countries that has provided solutions, with technology".