Trump's funding freeze triggers worry, Democrats challenge 'unlawful' move

DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE "LAWLESS" MOVE

Democrats immediately criticised the spending freeze as unlawful and dangerous.



Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the administration did not have the authority to prevent spending approved by Congress.



"This decision is lawless, destructive, cruel," Schumer said in a speech to the Senate. "It's American families that are going to suffer most."



The US Constitution gives Congress control over spending matters, but Trump said during his campaign that he believes the president has the power to withhold money for programs he dislikes. His nominee for White House budget director, Russell Vought, who has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, headed a think tank that has argued Congress cannot require a president to spend money.



US Representative Tom Emmer, the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, said Trump was simply following through on his campaign promises.



"You need to understand he was elected to shake up the status quo. That is what he's going to do. It's not going to be business as usual," Emmer told reporters at a Republican policy retreat in Miami.



But at least one Republican centrist, US Representative Don Bacon, said he hoped the order would be short-lived after hearing from worried constituents, including a woman who runs an after-school program that depends on federal grant money.



"We've already appropriated this money," he said. "We don't live in an autocracy. It's divided government. We've got separation of powers."