Trump's global trade policy faces test, hours from tariff deadline

He also unveiled a 25 per cent levy on Indian imports, and warned Canada it would face trade repercussions for planning to recognise a Palestinian state.



And the details of agreements that have been made remain vague.



The EU, while having reached a pact, continues pushing for a carve-out for its wine industry.



Looming over the entire global economy is the still unresolved trade tussle between the United States and its chief rival, China, with the superpowers in talks to maintain a truce after earlier imposing triple-digit tariffs on each other.

CANADA THREAT

Washington has yet to finalise a deal with neighbouring Canada, while Trump said he was maintaining existing 25 per cent duties on Mexican imports.



Canada's trade relations with the United States came under renewed threat after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.



"That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them," Trump warned on social media.