Trump's impending return to White House brings criminal cases to a halt

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and cast the prosecutions as politically motivated.



"The American people have heard these Democrat prosecutors' cases against President Trump and they're still going to elect him anyway," said Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, a conservative legal advocacy group.



Trump will not have the same control over the New York hush money case or Georgia's prosecution of him for trying to overturn his 2020 loss in that state. But his unique role as president makes it unlikely he will face legal consequences in either case during his term in office.



"He was properly charged with crimes within the system we have," said Kristy Parker, a special counsel at Protect Democracy, an advocacy organization dedicated to countering what it calls authoritarian threats to the US Parker said if Trump does shut down the cases, "that won't mean it was the right thing."



One more court date is scheduled before he is due to be sworn in on Jan 20, though legal experts said that was unlikely to go forward.