Trump's latest tariffs kick in, deepening global trade war

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Wednesday (Apr 9), including massive 104 per cent duties on Chinese goods, deepening his global trade war even as he prepared for negotiations with some nations.

Trump's punishing tariffs have shaken a global trading order that has persisted for decades, raised fears of recession and driven worldwide stocks sharply downward.

The S&P 500 has shed nearly US$6 trillion in value since Trump unveiled the tariffs a week ago, the deepest four-day loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s. The index is now nearing a bear market, defined as 20 per cent below its most recent high.

A sell-off across Asian markets resumed on Wednesday after a brief respite, with Japan's Nikkei down over 3 per cent, South Korea's currency hitting a 16-year low and government bonds suffering heavy losses as investors dashed for the safety of cash.

United States stock futures also pointed to a fifth straight day of losses on Wall Street.