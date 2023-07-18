Trump's lawyers to appear in Florida court in classified documents case

Donald Trump's lawyers are due in court in Florida on Tuesday (Jul 18) for a hearing in which a federal judge will begin to consider how to hold a trial of the former US president on charges of mishandling classified documents without publicly exposing top secret information.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, was charged last month with unlawfully retaining national defense documents after he left office in 2021 and conspiring to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland last year.

Tuesday's hearing in federal court in the city of Fort Pierce, scheduled for 2pm EST, will be overseen by US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump during his presidency and is expected to preside over the remainder of the case.

Among the logistical issues Trump's lawyers and prosecutors are expected to discuss are deadlines for prosecutors to turn over classified documents that may be used as evidence and the timing for when Trump's lawyers must notify the government whether he intends to use classified documents to defend himself against the charges.