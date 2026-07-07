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Trump says US will lift sanctions on Türkiye, possibly sell F-35 fighter jets
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Trump says US will lift sanctions on Türkiye, possibly sell F-35 fighter jets

Trump said that his secretary of state and treasury secretary were working on the issue.

Trump says US will lift sanctions on Türkiye, possibly sell F-35 fighter jets

A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet arrives at the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA at Schoenefeld Airport in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, on Jun 9, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

07 Jul 2026 10:37PM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 10:45PM)
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ANKARA: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 7) announced that Washington would lift US sanctions on Türkiye that were imposed in 2020 over Ankara's purchase of Russian defence missiles, while expressing a willingness to sell the fellow NATO ally F-35 fighter jets.

The move would be a massive gesture from Trump to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan whom he considers a close ally and would remove a major long-standing irritant in bilateral ties.

Even as Washington and Ankara have enjoyed warmer ties under Trump, Türkiye's 2019 acquisition of the Russian S-400 system has long been a sore point for both sides.

In response to that purchase, Washington in 2020 imposed sanctions on a major Turkish defence company and removed Türkiye from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, where Ankara was also a production partner.

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"We're going to be taking the sanctions off," Trump told reporters just before his meeting with Erdogan during a visit to Türkiye for a NATO summit. He added that his secretary of state and Treasury secretary were working on the issue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes US President Donald Trump, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, at Ankara Airport in Ankara, on Jul 7, 2026. (Photo: Doğukan Keskinkılıç/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump was also upbeat about the possible sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Türkiye even as he did not say how exactly such a transaction would take place given the legal hurdles.

"Türkiye has been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal ... It's a great plane, it's the best, currently the best plane by far. And it's certainly something we will consider," Trump said.

Congress passed a law prohibiting any F-35 sales to Türkiye as long ⁠as Ankara retained the S-400s, saying the Russian system posed a security risk to US-made combat aircraft. Currently, US law does not permit Türkiye to operate or possess the S-400 system if it wishes to rejoin the F-35 programme.

Earlier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Trump was expected to throw his support behind a potential F-35 sale to Türkiye. One solution that has in recent weeks gained traction is to send the Russian system to a third country, although an agreement on this has yet to be sealed, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

It was unclear if such a move would be accepted by Russia, which requires end-user obligations in weapons sales.

Trump's visit to Türkiye is the first by a US president in 11 years. He was welcomed by Erdogan with a lavish state ceremony and both leaders sang each other's praises in their public remarks. Under Trump, Türkiye's deteriorating human rights track record has never been a topic of much concern for Washington.

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Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

United States Donald Trump Türkiye F-35
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