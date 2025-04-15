Trump's tariff exemptions give markets relief, but uncertainty dominates

"NOBODY is getting 'off the hook' for the unfair Trade Balances," Trump blasted on his Truth Social platform. "We are taking a look at Semiconductors and THE WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN."



On Monday, in remarks at the White House, Trump once again pivoted to suggesting a possible compromise, saying he was "looking at something to help some of the car companies" hit by his 25 per cent tariff on all auto imports.



"I don't want to hurt anybody," he said.



The Chinese commerce ministry said Friday's move was only "a small step" and all tariffs should be cancelled.



China's Xi warned Monday - as he kicked off a Southeast Asia tour with a visit to Vietnam - that protectionism "will lead nowhere" and a trade war would "produce no winner".