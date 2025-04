Trump's tariff exemptions give markets relief, but uncertainty dominates

WASHINGTON: US tariff exemptions for electronics prompted market rallies Monday (Apr 14) from Asia to Wall Street, but uncertainty dominated in a global trade war that Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned can have "no winner" Wall Street was buoyant, with the Dow Jones index rising one per cent shortly after the opening and the S&P 500 up 1.45 per cent. This followed boosts on Asian and European markets.Investors are relieved at the apparent easing of pressure in President Donald Trump's wide-ranging but often chaotic attempt to reorder the world economy by using tariffs to force manufacturers to relocate to the United States.Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China this year rise to 145 per cent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 per cent barrier on US imports The electronics tariff reprieve, US officials said late Friday, means exemptions from the latest duties against China for a range of high-end tech goods such as smartphones, semiconductors and computers.But Trump suggested Sunday that the exemption would be only temporary and that he still planned to put barriers up on imported semiconductors and much else.