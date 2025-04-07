Trump's tariff 'medicine' injects turmoil into global markets

TOKYO: US President Donald Trump warned foreign governments they would have to pay "a lot of money" to lift sweeping tariffs, characterising the duties as "medicine" and triggering further carnage across global financial markets on Monday (Apr 7).

Asian stocks posted steep losses in early trading and US stock market futures opened sharply lower as investors registered concerns that Trump's tariffs could lead to higher prices, weaker demand, lower confidence and potentially a global recession.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump indicated he was not concerned about losses that have already wiped out trillions of dollars in value from share markets around the world.

"I don't want anything to go down. But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," he said as he returned from a weekend of golf in Florida.

Trump said he had spoken to leaders from Europe and Asia over the weekend, who hope to convince him to lower tariffs as high as 50 per cent due to take effect this week.

"They are coming to the table. They want to talk but there’s no talk unless they pay us a lot of money on a yearly basis," Trump said.