Trump's threat against Moscow on Ukraine seen as an insulting false start by some in Russia

Influential war bloggers, read by millions of Russians and licenced by the authorities, expressed outrage.



One of them, Voenkor Kotonok, said Trump's statement was "insulting, arrogant and self-satisfied." Another, war correspondent Alexander Kots, speculated that the Middle East ceasefire had given Trump a misplaced sense of omnipotence.



"Russia is not the Gaza Strip. And starting a dialogue with ultimatums is not the most far-sighted move on the part of a leader claiming to be a peacemaker. Moscow will never agree to any deals dictated by blackmail and threats," Kots wrote.



Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, said Trump's actions so far suggested he would not be able to bring peace to Ukraine, while Vladimir Solovyov, a high-profile state media talk show host, said Trump's threats proved he was an enemy.



"Is that any way to talk to great Russia?," an angry Solovyov told his listeners.



Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speech writer now designated a "foreign agent" by Russia, was among those who said he thought Trump's strong-arm approach could backfire, a reference to the belief that Putin does not like to do anything under public pressure that could be interpreted as a sign of weakness.



"Trump could have afforded to take his time (on Ukraine), but he has decided not to drag things out and is slowly starting to apply pressure (on Russia)," Gallyamov wrote on his blog.



"There is a risk here that Putin will bite back and get in a standoff."